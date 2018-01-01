Sean Penn: 'President Trump is an enemy of the state'

Sean Penn has branded Donald Trump "an enemy of the state" following the U.S. President's controversial comments about Haitian immigrants living in America.

The American leader hit headlines earlier this week (ends14Jan18) when it was reported he allegedly referred to Haiti and other nations as "s**thole countries" and asked why more people from Norway weren't emigrating to the U.S. during a meeting with congressional lawmakers.

Many people have criticised President Trump for his insensitive comments, with many calling him a "racist," but he has denied he used the terms and language that has been reported in the news. However, several lawmakers have confirmed he did make the controversial remarks and Penn, who has become a humanitarian hero in Haiti, has slammed his lack of compassion.

"President Donald Trump's words describing the glorious people of Africa, El Salvador and Haiti are far worse than mere insensitivity or even nationalism," he writes in an essay on Time.com. "Those standards are not disgraceful enough."

"The solution to our current divisiveness does not live in the White House," he continues. "Instead, we will find unity only when we recognize that in our current president, we have elected, perhaps for the first time in our history, an enemy of compassion. Indeed, we can be unified not only with each other but with Africa, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, the Middle East and beyond if we recognize President Donald Trump is an enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born. An enemy of mankind. He is indeed an enemy of the state."

The 57-year-old Oscar winner is the founder and chairman of the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, which he formed following the earthquake which hit Haiti in 2010. The actor's essay was published a day after the eighth anniversary (12Jan18) of the natural disaster, and the Milk star insists people need to focus on Haitians and not the President's comments.

"On this day, we should be recognizing their grace, courage, loss, hardship and heroism...," he adds.