Liam Neeson describes wave of sexual misconduct allegations as 'a witch-hunt'

Liam Neeson described the wave of sexual misconduct allegations against several Hollywood stars as a "bit of a witch-hunt".

Speaking on The Late Late Show on RTE on Friday (12Jan18), he appeared to defend actors including Dustin Hoffman who have been accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour by calling the allegations "a bit of a witch-hunt".

Neeson said he was “on the fence” about allegations against Hoffman, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and even suggested the Oscar-winning actor allegedly groped one of his co-stars in a play because he was superstitious.

"You do silly things and it becomes kind of superstitious; if you don't do it every night you think it's going to jinx the show. I think Dustin Hoffman was... I'm not saying I've done similar things like what he did. Apparently, he touched another girl's breast and stuff.

"But it's childhood stuff what he was doing," Neeson added.

The 65-year-old was quick to distance himself from Hoffman’s alleged behaviour, saying: “I’m not saying I’ve done similar things to what he’s done.”

However, the Taken star seemingly softened, and later acknowledged in the interview that it was "healthy" to see the movement against sexual harassment growing in the wake of the accusations.

"There is a movement happening. It's healthy and it's across every industry," he said. "The focus seems to be on Hollywood at the minute. But it's across every industry. I'm a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, and a very proud one. And I get sent facts and figures and stuff.

"And if you read the stuff I've read about how female labourers are being treated in farms, ranches, and all the rest of it, it's chilling," he explained.