Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle tops North American box office

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is continuing its rein atop the North American box office for a second week in a row.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's revamp of the beloved Robin Williams adventure franchise takes the number one spot with an estimated $33.4 million (£24.3 million) for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, which ends on Monday (15Jan18). It is also expected to surpass $300 (218.4) million in domestic earnings this week (begs15Jan18).

The movie has also performed well overseas, earning $81 million (£59 million) total over the weekend, including $40 million (£29.1 million) in China. The Jake Kasdan-directed film was number one in 31 international markets and has earned $667 million (£485.6 million) globally.

Coming in second is Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' The Post, a political thriller directed by Steven Spielberg which depicts journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times as they make the decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, with $22.2 million (£16.2 million).

Liam Neeson's new action film The Commuter takes the third spot with $16 million (£11.6 million), while Star Wars: The Last Jedi is fourth with $14.7 million (£10.7 million).

Rounding out the top five is Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman with $11.8 million (£8.6 million).

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has topped Beauty and the Beast to become the highest-grossing release of 2017 with $1.265 billion and has placed in the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. Its domestic total sits at an estimated $591.5 million (£430.5 million) following the holiday weekend.