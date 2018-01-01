Michelle Williams praises Mark Wahlberg after Time's Up donation

Michelle Williams praised Mark Wahlberg for donating his $1.5 million (£1.1 million) reshoot fee for All The Money In The World to Time's Up.

The 46-year-old was widely criticised after it emerged he received the huge fee for an additional 10-day shoot late last year (17), prompted by the recasting of Kevin Spacey's role in the film.

Director Ridley Scott enrolled The Sound of Music icon Christopher Plummer to play the role of billionaire J. Paul Getty instead, after Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual assault.

Controversy erupted after it was revealed Williams, who plays the mother of the kidnapped teenager John Paul Getty III, earned less than $1,000 (£734), for the reshoots.

Wahlberg announced on Saturday (13Jan18) that he was donating all of his fee to Time's Up, a legal fund dedicated to helping sexual assault victims.

"Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All The Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation. I 100 per cent support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name," he said in a statement.

Now, Williams has praised her co-star, and thanked her fellow actresses for supporting her after the salary news went public.

"Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted," she said.

"If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME (William Morris Endeavor Entertainment agency) and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours," Williams added.