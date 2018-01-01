Aziz Ansari responds to sexual misconduct claims

Aziz Ansari is defending himself following a woman's claims the actor was sexually inappropriate with her.

The Brooklyn photographer, who has chosen to remain anonymous, gave her account to Babe.net this weekend (13-14Jan18) in which she alleged she met Ansari at an Emmys after-party in 2017 and the two eventually went on a date, which she referred to as “the worst night of my life”.

The woman alleges she and Ansari became physical at his apartment and though she expressed that she was uncomfortable, the star continued to pressure her into sexual acts.

“He sat back and pointed to his penis and motioned for me to go down on him,” she stated. "And I did. I think I just felt really pressured. It was literally the most unexpected thing I thought would happen at that moment because I told him I was uncomfortable.”

On Sunday, the Master of None funnyman responded to the claims in a statement to Us Weekly, calling what occurred between them "consensual".

“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party," he said. "We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."

Ansari also noted he later learned the woman took issue with how the events of the evening unfolded.

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed OK,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” he continued. “It was true that everything did seem OK to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

The 34-year-old also shared his support for the Time's Up movement against sexual misconduct.

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture,” he said. “It is necessary and long overdue.”