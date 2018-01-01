Jamie Lee Curtis shows support for Eliza Dushku following molestation claims

Jamie Lee Curtis is showing support for her True Lies costar Eliza Dushku after the actress alleged she was molested on the set of the film.

The star, who played Dushku's mother in the 1994 action thriller, is praising the 37-year-old for coming forward with claims that Hollywood stuntman Joel Kramer assaulted her during production when she was just 12.

In an essay published on the Huffington Post on Sunday (14Jan18), Curtis revealed Dushku shared what she experienced before deciding to make her story public.

According to the 59-year-old, the brunette beauty “had shared that story with me privately a few years ago".

She added: "I was shocked and saddened then and still am today.”

Curtis noted that Dushku's account is shedding light on the issue of child abuse in the film industry.

"Eliza’s story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality," she said. "The abuse of children.

“The truth will set us all free, that freedom will bring a new ability to call out abuse and, when that abuse occurs, to have swift and consistent action, so that no one again will have to wait 25 years for their truth to be heard."

James Cameron, who directed True Lies, has also come to Dushku's defence, calling her “very brave" and the allegations made “just heartbreaking”.

Dushku made her claims public in a Facebook post on Saturday, in which she shared how the then-36-year-old Kramer lured her to his hotel room and sexually assaulted her.

"When I was 12 years old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators," she wrote.

“Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I."

Kramer has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, calling Dushku's accusations “vile lies" in a statement to Us Weekly.

Despite his claim, The Hollywood Reporter notes he has been dropped by his agency Worldwide Production Agency.