NEWS Catherine Deneuve apologises for attacking #MeToo movement in open letter Newsdesk Share with :







French actress Catherine Deneuve has apologised to victims of sexual misconduct for condemning the #MeToo movement in an open letter.



The Oscar nominee and 99 other French women signed an open letter published in Le Monde last week (ends14Jan18) in which they denounced the outpouring of sexual harassment and misconduct stories as part of the #MeToo movement, which was sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.



In the letter, they called the campaign a witch hunt and stated that "this urge to send men to the slaughterhouse" was the enemy of sexual freedom, and also defended the "right to pester" - a comment which prompted widespread backlash online.



Deneuve then clarified the intention of the letter in her own open letter, which was published by French newspaper website Liberation, on Sunday (14Jan18).



"I'm a free woman and I will remain one," she wrote, according to The Guardian. "I fraternally salute all women victims of odious acts who might have felt assaulted by the letter in Le Monde. It is to them, and them alone, that I apologise."



She explained that she signed the Le Monde letter because she is opposed to the "lynching" of men accused of inappropriate behaviour in the media and she was worried that exiling those accused would lead to a "purging of the arts".



"This climate of censorship leaves me speechless and worried about the future of our societies," the 74-year-old continued.



Without naming names, Deneuve also clarified that she disagreed with the way some of the signatories had expanded upon the letter and distorted the spirit of their message. It is thought she was referring to former radio host Brigitte Lahaie who said during a televised debate that some women experience sexual pleasure from being raped.



"Not only do these words suggest to those who are used to using force or sexuality to destroy that it's not so serious ... but when one signs a manifesto that engages other people, one avoids dragging them into one's own verbal incontinence. It's unworthy. And obviously, nothing in the text claims that harassment is good, otherwise I wouldn't have signed it," she wrote.

