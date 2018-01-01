Timothee Chalamet recalls failed Spider-Man: Homecoming audition

Timothee Chalamet was left sweating in "a total panic" after auditioning to play Spider-Man in the rebooted franchise.

English star Tom Holland ultimately won the part of the web-slinging hero, showing off his Spidey skills in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and last year's (17) Spider-Man: Homecoming, but American newcomer Timothee gave the audition his best shot.

Recalling the story as he picked up the Best Actor gong for Call Me By Your Name at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Saturday (13Jan18), Timothee told the crowd: "I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic.

"I called my agent, Brian Swardstrom, and I said, 'Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,' and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume."

During his acceptance speech, the 22-year-old charmed the audience when he used his time to pitch himself for one of Christopher Nolan and Guillermo del Toro's new projects.

"I'm getting people saying keep working on these kinds of projects, keep working on things with integrity that are more independently oriented, and certainly if it was a Christopher Nolan opportunity or was a Guillermo - hey give me a call if you want to work together!" he smiled. "I'm totally serious about that."

The winners for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards were previously announced, with Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele, The Shape of Water's Sally Hawkins and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig also taking home honours.