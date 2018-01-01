Sebastian Stan drops hint Hugh Jackman may return as Wolverine

Sebastian Stan has whipped Wolverine fans into a frenzy by suggesting Hugh Jackman may return to the X-Men franchise.

Hugh seemingly bowed out as Wolverine with his swansong film Logan in 2017, but fans have been wondering if he'd rejoin his X-Men colleagues after Disney bought Fox, meaning characters like Iron Man, Hulk, and Captain America from the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) may soon star alongside the X-Men, Marvel properties which are owned by Fox.

Speaking about meeting Hugh recently, Sebastian, who plays Captain America's long-lost friend Bucky Barnes, decided to try and get some answers from the Australian actor.

"Recently I happened to be sitting next to Hugh Jackman, I didn't know what other awkward thing I could talk about but to be like, 'Am I going to see you soon?' I don't know. But he said a couple of things to me and I'll just leave it at that. Otherwise, I feel like I'm going to get into trouble with somebody," Sebastian let slip at ACE Comic Con panel in Arizona.

And Sebastian's words spread fast among Hugh's loyal fanbase, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

Hugh was asked about the Disney/Fox deal by Collider in December (17) and he admitted he would have loved to work with some of the MCU superheroes.

"It's interesting because for the whole 17 years (he played Wolverine), I kept thinking that would be so great, like, I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together.

"But it was like, 'Oh well, that's not gonna happen,' and it was interesting, just when I first saw that headline (announcing the studio deal) - it was just the possibility of it and who knows what's gonna happen, obviously - I was like, 'Hang on!' But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me... "