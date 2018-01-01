Kris Jenner concerned about employees exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'situation'

Kris Jenner learned that an employee had taken pictures of her daughter Kylie Jenner to exploit her "certain situation" on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday (14Jan18).

The 20-year-old reality star has been absent from her family's TV show since rumours first circulated that she was expecting a baby with Travis Scott in September, but on Sunday, Kylie told her mother Kris over the phone that she had caught a member of staff taking photographs of her in her own home.

"I really feel bad for Kylie because there's always somebody that's trying to exploit a certain situation," Kris told the cameras, contemplating whether to have the employee arrested. "To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn't be snapping is really, really stressful.

"You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

Many fans took the scene as Kris confirming that Kylie was pregnant, although the matriarch has refused to do so in multiple interviews since the speculation hit headlines.

Kylie's half-sister Kim Kardashian used the series to confirm she was expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate, while Khloe Kardashian and partner Tristan Thompson will announce their pregnancy news in next Sunday's episode.

In a preview, the couple, who confirmed the news on social media in December, can be seen gathering their family and friends outside a house and Tristan tells them, "Thank you all for coming. We have an announcement. Koko?" before the preview cuts to Kris' shocked face.

Their sister Kourtney, 38, has three children with ex Scott Disick, and in Sunday's episode, she admitted she was struggling with mom guilt after going on vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima without her kids as she's not ready to mix those two worlds.

"I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I'm home. And I think it makes me the best mom I can be," she said.

Scott, 34, is currently enjoying a sunshine break in Mexico with his new squeeze, 19-year-old Sofia Richie.