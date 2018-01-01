Ricky Martin made Darren Criss' duet dreams come true

Ricky Martin helped his new TV co-star Darren Criss check off a big bucket list achievement by performing a duet of his Livin' La Vida Loca hit.

The two stars both feature in producer Ryan Murphy's new series, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and former Glee regular Darren, who portrays the fashion mogul's killer Andrew Cunanan, jumped at the opportunity to hang out with Ricky during their downtime, after purposefully keeping his distance onset.

The Latin hunk, who was cast as Versace's longtime lover, Antonio D'Amico, hosted the all-star cast at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, and Darren made sure to take his guitar along with him in the hopes of singing with Ricky.

"He was very kind to have us all get together and have time (to bond) because I wouldn't spend any time with him on set, so we had some fun," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

Darren admits he wasn't able to keep his cool around the pop star, but Ricky didn't seem to mind.

"If I go to someone's house, and it's Ricky Martin's house, I'm gonna bring my guitar and find an excuse to play Livin' La Vida Loca with Ricky Martin, because life's too short, and I've got to check that one off my bucket list, and yeah, I did by the way!" he beamed. "It was great. He's cool. I think he's alright with the fact that guys like me go, 'You're Ricky Martin!' and he's like, 'Yes I am!'"

Darren also revelled in the opportunity to share the screen with Edgar Ramirez, who plays the tragic Italian designer, and Penelope Cruz, who portrays Gianni's sister Donatella.

"We've got some good actors on this show, what can I say?" he shared. "It was like playing in the big leagues. I feel like I made varsity (first team) being around all these folks."