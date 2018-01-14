NEWS Darkest Hour lights up UK box-office Newsdesk Share with :







Darkest Hour – Gary Oldman gives an award-winning performance as Winston Churchill in this account of the early days of World War II, when European countries had not yet decided how to deal with Hitler’s advancing Germany. Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas are also excellent in Joe Wright’s latest British drama.



Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – When four teenagers are sucked into a video game, their avatars (personified by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan) embark on a fantastic adventure. Shot on beautiful locations in Hawaii, this is great fun for all!



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Londoner Martin McDonagh wrote and directed this dark comedy, starring the highly acclaimed Frances McDormand as a mother who challenges the local police to solve her daughter’s murder when, months later, no arrests are made. Won 4 Golden Globes including Best Film Drama.



The Greatest Showman – Roll up, roll up for Hugh Jackman’s fine incarnation of PT Barnum, who rose from nothing to invent showbusiness through his spectacular circus. Also stars Michelle Williams and Zac Efron.



Insidious: The Last Key – The latest haunting to challenge para-psychologist Dr Rainier (Lin Shaye – who has appeared in all four Insidious movies to date). Its screenwriter, Leigh Whannell, also returns in a key role.



Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Episode 8 of the epic saga is written and directed by Rian Johnson. Forty years after the original Star Wars: A New Hope, Mark Hamill reprises Luke Skywalker while John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver return from the previous (2015) episode.



Pitch Perfect 3 – Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and their fellow Bellas reunite for an a capella singing tour overseas. Directed by Trish Sie, the Grammy award-winning music video director.



All the Money in the World – Ridley Scott directs this crime thriller about the kidnapping, in Rome in 1973, of young John Paul Getty III and the refusal of his grandfather, the world’s richest man, to pay the ransom. Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg head the cast.



Molly’s Game – Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, the real-life US Olympic skier who ran exclusive high-stakes poker games and, given her clientele, became a target for the FBI. Directorial debut of Aaron Sorkin.



Paddington 2 – Paul King’s triumphant follow-up to Paddington (2014) stars Hugh Grant as the actor Phoenix Buchanan, pitted against the Brown household (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters) whose adopted Peruvian family member (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now a much-loved member of his London community.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office to date



1 Darkest Hour – NEW £4,058,356 £4,058,356

2 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle £2,435,626 £29,912,422

3 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – NEW £2,361,782 £2,361,782

4 The Greatest Showman £2,142,337 £13,537,211

5 Insidious: The Last Key – NEW £1,840,992 £1,840,992

6 Star Wars: The Last Jedi £1,717,106 £79,867,006

7 Pitch Perfect 3 £840,059 £14,147,058

8 All the Money in the World £539,706 £2,417,003

9 Molly’s Game £522,456 £3,378,232

10 Paddington 2 £401,521 £41,056,106



comScore data up to and including Sunday 14 January 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

