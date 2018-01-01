Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy on family reality show

Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy to shocked friends and family on Monday night's (15Jan18) episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While the 33-year-old reality star is now six months pregnant with her first child with beau Tristan Thompson, the initial stages of the expecting process were documented several months ago for the family's E! series. And on Monday, as part of a two-part special, fans got to see the moment Khloe and Tristan told their nearest and dearest that they were starting a family together.

After gathering everyone for a barbecue, Tristan said: "I think it's perfect timing that my family's here and all your family's here to unite as one. And we have an announcement. KoKo, wanna throw the hammer down?"

"We're having a baby!" Khloe then excitedly announced, before being congratulated with hugs and kisses by her sisters, mother Kris Jenner and friends.

"It feels so good to tell everyone and everyone's so excited," Khloe said in a piece to camera after the barbecue. "I'm happy that I get to talk about it now with my sisters. I feel really blessed."

Matriarch Kris also admitted the news had come as a huge relief to her, as she had worried Khloe's time to have children would never come.

"Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me," she said. "I'm ecstatically surprised. I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn't have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe."

After telling people she was just six weeks along in the pregnancy, Khloe then FaceTimed sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who were not at the get together.

Speaking to Kylie, who is also rumoured to be pregnant, Khloe smiled: "Well you missed the barbecue and I really wanted to tell you something". Guessing the news, Kylie asked, "Are you pregnant?", to which Khloe confirmed the happy news.

"Stop! Are you kidding because I'm going to cry?!" Kylie squealed. "I'm so happy for you! And Tristan!"