Chris Hemsworth is officially 'done' playing Thor

Chris Hemsworth is no longer contractually obligated to play Marvel character Thor.

The Thor: Ragnarok star will bow out as the blond superhero after the Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which he has now finished filming.

Chris, 34, confirmed to newspaper USA Today that his contract with Marvel Studios has been fulfilled after four Avengers movies and three standalone Thor films, including Thor: Ragnarok, which starred Cate Blanchett as Marvel's first female villain, Hela, The Goddess of Death, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

"Contractually, right now - yeah, this is it," he told USA Today. "I'm done. I won't be playing the character again."

The actor has been a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since he debuted as Thor in 2011. Even so, he admits the thought of gaining his freedom is quite daunting.

"It's sort of a scary thought," he admitted. "This really seems like this never-ending thing. And now it's potentially finishing."

Unless Marvel bosses plan to renew the Australian hunk's contract, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel will be his last outings as the Asgardian god.

Chris and director Taika Waititi put Thor on the map with a hugely successful third outing. Although his contract has ended, he and Taika brainstormed a few ideas together for Thor 4.

"I felt like we re-invented him," he confessed. "There is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to."

Chris added that he discussed the ideas with Marvel president Kevin Feige during Avengers filming, and while Feige didn't rule it out, he said, "Look, we just have to concentrate on (Avengers) now."