Christoph Waltz disappointed he won't get to improve as Bond villain

Christoph Waltz is upset he is not returning as Blofeld for a second James Bond film, as he is unhappy with his performance in Spectre.

The Django Unchained star, 61, was cast as 007's iconic nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the 2015 film, but isn't satisfied with how the movie turned out.

Christoph first revealed he would not be returning as the master criminal last year (17) and told Britain's The Times newspaper he was disappointed not to reprise the role.

"I don't want to be critical of something that doesn't deserve to be criticised, so that's why I'm being a little cryptic," he explained. "There are just certain things that I'm unhappy with. I wish I would have gotten the opportunity to iron out those glitches."

Although Christoph enjoyed joining James Bond star Daniel Craig in the espionage franchise, he feels he didn't get to fully explore the character before his final scene, in which he crawled from a burning helicopter and Bond spared his life before leaving him to be captured by British authorities.

"It was an incredible experience to be part of this postwar cultural phenomenon," the actor said. "Yet I can't say I was happy at every step of the process. I feel that there are some loose ends with my engagement."

He added, "I'm not going to be in the next one. But let's say, in terms of my feeling that I have sufficiently served a purpose, there are a few white blotches on that map for me personally."

Despite his dissatisfaction with his lack of continuing involvement with the Bond franchise, Christoph has moved on and his directorial debut Georgetown, a political drama starring Annette Bening and himself, is released this year (18).

As ever though, the restless star is not entirely satisfied with the outcome, saying he has "much room for improvement" as a filmmaker.