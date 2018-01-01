Natalie Portman marches for Time's Up at Kingdom Day Parade

Natalie Portman represented the Time's Up movement as she marched in the Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles on Monday (15Jan18).

The Black Swan actress donned a black T-shirt bearing the logo of the Time's Up movement, which aims to tackle gender inequality, discrimination and sexual harassment, as she hit the streets of Los Angeles on U.S. holiday Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which marks the birthday of the late civil rights activist.

She was joined by Empire actor Jussie Smollett, his sister, Underground actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Mudbound director Dee Rees, who all wore Time's Up T-shirts.

Natalie also shared a video on Instagram showing the Time's Up group and U.S. senator Kamala Harris yelling, "What's up? Time's Up!" In the caption, she wrote, "Humbled to march with @kamalaharris @timesupnow in the spirit of #mlk for justice and equality #timesup."

She also shared a quote from King which read, "Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase. Only in the darkness can you see the stars," and in the caption, she wrote, "Thank you Dr. King #mlkjr."

The 36-year-old set up her Instagram account at the start of January to promote the Time's Up campaign. In her first post, she wrote, "Everyone's resolution for the year: No more accepting sexual harassment and inequality at work as normal. It's not normal. #TIMESUP."

Like many other actresses, Natalie wore black to the Golden Globes earlier this month to stand in solidarity with those affected by discrimination, inequality or harassment, and she caused quite a stir during the ceremony when she took to the stage to present an award in the Best Director category and highlighted the lack of female nominees by saying, "And here are the all-male nominees."

Afterwards, she shared a photo of her with some of the actresses in the Time's Up group, including America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, and Laura Dern.