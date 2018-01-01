Eliza Dushku thanks fans for support after molestation allegations

Actress Eliza Dushku is overwhelmed by the "unbelievable support" she has received after revealing she was molested as a kid on the set of True Lies.

In a candid Facebook post on Saturday (13Jan18), Eliza explained she was just 12 when the film's stuntman, Joel Kramer, allegedly lured her to his hotel room and sexually assaulted her.

Kramer, who was 36 at the time of the 1994 action shoot, vehemently denied the accusations, blasting them as "all lies", and he issued another dismissal on Monday (15Jan18) as he faced two new claims of molestation with underage girls.

True Lies director James Cameron and Eliza's co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Tom Arnold have all since voiced their shock at Kramer's reported behaviour and offered their support to the former child actress, and now she has expressed her sincere gratitude to friends and fans for their outpouring of kind messages.

"My heart goes out to the women who came forward today & to everyone here who has shared their powerful stories in recent days," she wrote in a Facebook update on Monday night, as she shared a Deadline.com article about the latest allegations made against Kramer. "Thank you for your bravery. We will walk through this in strength. And, from the deepest parts of my heart, thank you all for your unbelievable support."

In the Deadline piece, Laura Albert, who worked as a stuntwoman for Kramer on True Lies and 1999 film Virus, recalled how her 15-year-old sister and a 16-year-old friend had visited the Virus set in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1997 and were reportedly "lured" into a hotel swimming pool by the stuntman.

Kramer, then 39, is said to have had sex with the 16-year-old, but he has challenged the claims, insisting that while he and the girl "fooled around" in his hotel room after she knocked on his door late at night, he was unaware of her age.