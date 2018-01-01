Jane Fonda bristles at Lily Tomlin's 'face lift' comment

Comedienne Lily Tomlin touched a nerve with Jane Fonda on Tuesday (16Jan18) after joking about becoming friends with her TV co-star before her "first face lift".

The actresses were promoting the upcoming fourth season of their hit Netflix comedy-drama Grace and Frankie on U.S. breakfast show Today when Lily poked fun at her castmate's cosmetic work.

Asked about how long they had known one another, Fonda estimated about "50 years", as the 78-year-old quipped, "I think before your first face lift!"

The comment prompted Jane, 80, to shoot Lily a glaring look, as she fired back, "Who are you, Megyn Kelly?," referencing the Today show newswoman who had quizzed her about her past plastic surgery procedures in September (17), while Fonda was on the press tour with Robert Redford for their film Our Souls at Night.

As co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie burst into laughter, Lily smiled as she remarked, "Oh, that's right, I forgot she was the one!"

"Right, yeah!" Fonda nodded, as she swiftly switched the topic of conversation.

Fonda, who still sported a bandage over her bottom lip after revealing she'd had a cancerous growth removed on Monday (15Jan18), previously criticised Kelly for repeatedly trying to find out the secrets to her youthful look.

"Given the fact that we don't have a lot of time and Bob (co-star Robert Redford) is right here (sitting next to me on set), it's a weird thing to bring up, whether I've had plastic surgery or not," she told Entertainment Tonight hours after the awkward Megyn Kelly Today chat. "I've talked about it (but it) seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."