Alec Baldwin: 'Attacks on Woody Allen are unfair and sad'

Alec Baldwin is standing up for Woody Allen as more and more stars pledge never to work with the director again following allegations he molested his daughter.

Dylan Farrow has started to take aim at actresses who have worked with her estranged father, insisting he's guilty of assault on a minor, and should never work in Hollywood again.

Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig now regret working with Allen and both actresses have vowed never to sign on to another of his projects, while Rebecca Hall, who stars in the director's new film A Rainy Day in New York recently admitted she feels terrible about agreeing to work with Woody.

Hall also revealed she was shooting A Rainy Day in New York the day after The New York Times' Harvey Weinstein expose was published - the newspaper article detailed decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.

"The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York," the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star writes. "I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day."

Hall has since donated her salary from the film to the @timesup, the fund launched on New Year's Day to help victims of abuse and harassment seek justice.

But Baldwin, who has appeared in multiple Woody Allen films, is defending the filmmaker on Twitter.

In a series of tweets sent out on Tuesday (16Jan18), he writes: "Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me.

"I worked w (with) WA (Woody Allen) 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career."

Alec adds, "Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl (people) of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well."

Allen has never been charged with a crime in relation to his adopted daughter's claims, which have been supported by her mother, Woody's ex Mia Farrow, and her brother, newsman Ronan Farrow.