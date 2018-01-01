NEWS Tom Hanks: Being the President is 'one of the crappiest jobs' Newsdesk Share with :







Tom Hanks says Oprah Winfrey has what it takes to run for President against Donald Trump in 2020. This comes with a warning though, saying he considers the Presidency “one of the crappiest jobs you could possibly have in the world”, in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Movies UK today.



“Oprah, I think, wakes up in the morning and wonders how to make the world a better place,” Hanks explains to Yahoo Movies while promoting his new film The Post.



“There’s nothing wrong with the President of the United States having that be their ethos.”



“Anybody can become President of the United States. And in that case, well, Oprah could as well. The reason for wanting to do it? Anybody who runs for President give up an awful lot of their life, and I think it’s one of the crappiest jobs you could possibly have in the world, unless you are hellbent on bringing along some degree of change that you think is right.”



