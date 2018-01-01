Amber Rose set for breast reduction on Wednesday

Model and TV personality Amber Rose is set to undergo breast reduction surgery on Wednesday (17Jan18).

Wiz Khalifa's ex-wife made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, months after complaining about the pain caused by her 36H breasts.

"My breast reduction surgery is tomorrow," she wrote. "I'm really scared and really excited at the same time."

Last summer (17), Amber revealed she was contemplating undergoing breast reduction surgery because her boobs were "stupid heavy".

She shared her surgery plans on Instagram on 31 July, and asked her followers for feedback.

Next to a photo of herself wearing a black tank top, with her breasts spilling over, Amber wrote, "I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year. My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil (sic) shirts without a grandma bra. I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho (sic).... any advice?"

She also wanted to hear from any fans who had already had the procedure done, wondering if they are "much happier" with their smaller busts, even if they have to deal with scarring as a result.

"Tell me about ur (sic) experiences," she wrote.

She's not the first celebrity to have a breast reduction - Drew Barrymore and rapper/actress Queen Latifah have had the procedure done, while Modern Family star Ariel Winter had her breasts reduced in 2015 when she was only 17.

She said at the time, "It (large breasts) made me feel really uncomfortable, because as women in the industry, we are totally oversexualised and treated like objects. Every article that has to do with me on a red carpet had to do with 'Ariel Winter's Crazy Cleavage!' or 'Ariel Winter Shows Huge Boobs at an Event!' That's all people would recognise me by, not, 'Oh, she does great work on Modern Family'."