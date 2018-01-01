Naya Rivera's domestic battery charge dismissed

Actress Naya Rivera has officially escaped prosecution over her Thanksgiving holiday arrest for domestic battery.

The former Glee star was charged with the misdemeanour after allegedly hitting her husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, on the head during an altercation on 25 November (17), while they were visiting relatives with their son Josey in West Virginia.

Rivera was released on a $1,000 (£725) personal recognisance bond, and in early December (17), she filed for divorce from Dorsey - two months after she voluntarily dismissed her initial 2016 petition to end the couple's marriage.

In late December (17), the pair was reported to have reached a temporary agreement to share legal and physical custody of two-year-old Josey, and as part of the settlement, Dorsey agreed to drop the criminal charge.

According to TMZ.com, the count was formally dismissed by officials at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court's office in West Virginia on Friday (12Jan18).

Prosecutors have since confirmed to the outlet that they closed the case as Dorsey, who had initially called the police on Rivera, made it clear he did not want to continue pressing charges.

As previously reported, both Dorsey and Rivera agreed not to disclose anything about their break-up on social media, while they also agreed not to speak ill of the other in front of their son.

The terms of the custody deal are in line with a statement Dorsey released shortly after their November altercation hit headlines, when the Ray Donovan actor asked fans and the media to "respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated".

The former couple wed in 2014, just weeks after Rivera called off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.