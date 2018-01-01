Jane Fonda and Common to speak at Respect Rally during Sundance Film Festival

Jane Fonda and rapper-turned-actor Common are set to give speeches at the Respect Rally during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The movie veteran and the hitmaker will join activist and lawyer Gloria Allred for the event on 20 January (18), in Park City.

The stars will appear alongside several notable celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, Alfre Woodard, Olivia Wilde and Adam Scott. Melissa Etheridge and The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will perform.

The Respect Rally will serve as a stand against inequality with roughly 3,000 to 5,000 people expected to attend. The march will be timed with gatherings in New York, Los Angeles and other cities.

"We take this opportunity to join in solidarity with members of the local community and visitors from the global creative community to demonstrate and voice our respect for all ethnicities, religions, genders, political and sexual orientations, to commune in respect for our land, our water and our air, and to show deference for each person’s individual experience and belief system," a spokesperson for the event said in a statement.

Meanwhile, festival director John Cooper anticipates this year's event will be more politicised than ever as the #MeToo and Time's Up movements pick up steam in response to Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandal.

Cooper expects Selma film director Ava DuVernay to talk “about issues of power, mainly between genders", when she speaks alongside Insecure actress and creator Issa Rae at the Power of Story: Culture Shift panel on 19 January.

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal also plans to protest in support of women's rights, telling Variety: “It’s good to include this movement at Sundance.”

“I am a feminist who supports due process,” she adds. “I also recognise that due process has not supported many, many women who were abused and harassed. There’s a totally justifiable anger that’s reverberating loudly right now, and I think we have to include that in everything that we do and, at the same time, challenge ourselves to think as clearly as we can through that anger.”