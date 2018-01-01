Anna Kendrick hilariously responds after being misidentified as Anna Kournikova

Anna Kendrick had an hilarious response when she was misidentified as Anna Kournikova in a news article on Tuesday (16Jan18).

A piece on Yahoo about former tennis star Anna welcoming twins with pop star partner Enrique Iglesias accidentally used a picture of Kendrick instead of Kournikova. Fans were quick to point out the error to the Pitch Perfect star, at which point she took to her Twitter to respond in her typically humorous fashion.

"Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I’ve slept with Enrique Iqlesias (sic) please and thank you," Anna wrote alongside a screenshot of the article in question.

The 32-year-old actress then added: "I realise the confusion probably came from the two Anna K names, but she’s a tall blonde athlete and I’m – oh, oh – do they think I’m the baby?"

Iglesias and Kournikova hit headlines in December (17) amid reports suggesting they had secretly welcomed twins - a son named Nicholas and a daughter called Lucy - in Miami, Florida.

The famously-private couple didn't comment on the news at the time, but as the babies turned one month old this week, Enrique took to Instagram to share his joy at fatherhood.

"My Sunshine," the proud dad captioned a photo of himself snuggling with his sleeping child, whose identity has not been revealed. The tot sported a grey and white striped onesie as Enrique, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, lay his head beside the baby and gazed at his little one.

Sportswoman Anna also posted a picture, which showed her holding up one of the babies, dressed in an all-grey onesie, as she planted a big kiss on the child's cheek. She used the same caption, and also failed to indicate if she was showing off Nicholas or Lucy.