Kim Kardashian was first person to have 'skin-to-skin' contact with baby

Kim Kardashian was in the delivery room to see her third child delivered by a surrogate mother.

Reality TV star Kim announced the happy news of the tot's arrival in a post on her app on Tuesday (16Jan18). And according to editors at TMZ, the 37-year-old reality star was in the room with her surrogate, who carried the child, while she gave birth.

Kim was by the surrogate's side while she was in labour and she was also the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn when she arrived. The surrogate was apparently allowed to have brief contact with the baby before she was immediately put in the care of mum Kim.

Also in attendance were husband Kanye West, momager Kris Jenner, and Kim‘s sisters, although they were not present in the delivery room for the birth of the Wests' third child, weighing 7lbs 6oz, who arrived without any complications.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," she wrote in a post on her Kim Kardashian app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The little girl, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday.

Kim celebrated the baby's arrival by posting a selfie with the hashtag #momofthree and a picture of a pink iced cake decorated with roses sent to her by mum Kris.

The birth of the couple's baby comes as Kim's sister Khloe prepares to welcome her first baby with her basketball star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner is also rumoured to be heavily pregnant with rapper Travis Scott's child.