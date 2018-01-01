Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard to team up with Ansel Elgort for The Goldfinch

Finn Wolfhard has joined the star-studded cast of Warner. Bros and Amazon Studios' big screen adaptation of The Goldfinch.

The Canadian teenager will join a cast that includes Ansel Elgort, Jeffrey Wright, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson and Aneurin Barnard, in the movie version of Donna Tartt's bestselling book.

In the movie, which will be directed by John Crowley of Brooklyn fame, Baby Driver star Ansel stars as Theo, a young man who loses his mother in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is taken in by a wealthy family, only to be drawn into New York City's art underworld.

Finn, who shot to fame as Mike Wheeler in Netflix show Stranger Things, has been cast in the role of young Boris, a Ukrainian student and troublemaker who bonds with a younger version of Theo due to their shared grief over the loss of their mothers.

The 15-year-old has quickly made the leap from the small screen to the Hollywood following his success on Stranger Things. After wrapping on the second season of the hit show, he appeared in a movie adaptation of the cult Stephen King novel It, which was also a huge success.

"I mean, yeah, it's definitely crazy. I've been doing school - I just kind of started. And It just came out, and that was a crazy, crazy success, and I'm really proud of it," he said in an interview with GQ magazine last year (17). "I mean, really, really crazy. I could have never imagined that it would've been that successful, but I'm super proud of it."

The young star left his former talent agency APA in October after his agent, Tyler Grasham was accused by multiple men of sexual harassment and assault, including incidents of sexual behaviour toward a minor. He signed to Hollywood heavyweights CAA earlier this month.