Ellen Pompeo had to fight for years to land highest paid actress tag

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has attacked the studio bosses who have just made her the highest paid actress in television by revealing they turned down her pay demands for years.

Ellen has just signed a new two-year deal that is expected to net her $550,000 (GBP398,000)-per-episode and a co-producer credit on a planned spin-off, but she tells The Hollywood Reporter she has had to claw away to get what she feels she is owed.

"I'm not the most relevant actress out there," she says. "I know that’s the industry perception because I've been this character for 14 years. But the truth is, anybody can be good on a show season one and two. Can you be good 14 years later? Now, that’s a f**kin' skill."

And she reveals one of the best things to happen for her came when castmate Patrick Dempsey walked away from the medical drama in 2015.

"For me, Patrick leaving the show was a defining moment, deal-wise," she explains. "They could always use him as leverage against me: 'We don’t need you; we have Patrick' - which they did for years. I don’t know if they also did that to him, because he and I never discussed our deals.

"There were many times where I reached out about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested in that."

And Pompeo was shocked by how quickly the powers that be replaced Dempsey on the show: "I couldn’t believe how fast the studio and the network felt like they had to get a penis in there," she adds.

Ellen eventually sat down with series creator Shonda Rimes and thrashed out a new deal, adding, "I said, 'If you’re moving on to Netflix and you want the show to go down, I’m cool with that. But if you want it to continue, I need to be incentivised. I need to feel empowered and to feel ownership of this show'."

Pompeo is now credited as a Grey's Anatomy producer and she directed an episode of the drama last year (17).