Carey Mulligan ditching film for TV in search of better female roles

Actress Carey Mulligan has decided to turn her back on films in favour of TV projects as she hunts for stronger female roles.

The Mudbound star is "fed up" receiving movie scripts that carve out unimportant parts for women, which is why she was so delighted to sign up for new BBC mini-series Collateral, in which she portrays complex Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie.

“I think for most of female actresses I know it’s just about going where the better writing is,” she told the Press Association during a screening of the forthcoming crime programme. "Films have tended to provide a lot for men in terms of great leading roles and not so much for women.”

Carey cites HBO network drama Big Little Lies as a great example of how television is leading the way when it comes to carving out dynamic roles for women. The 32-year-old is also heaping praise on Collateral writer Sir David Hare for foregoing stereotypes in favour of creating a really complicated person.

"I think it’s been led by the writing and the opportunities particularly for women," she added. “That’s certainly the case for me, I just want to play the most interesting, complicated real person and interesting complicated real people in film are really, really rare.

"I think essentially following great writing, trying to play real people and not play the girlfriend, the wife (is a new career goal).

“I’ve done that a lot and it’s not fun and this (Collateral) is the opportunity to play a fully rounded, flawed interesting person."

She's not the only British actress turning her back on modern movies - Keira Knightley refuses to make them because female characters always seem to be getting raped.

In a new Variety interview, the 32-year-old actress who is famous for period roles in films like Atonement and Pride & Prejudice, admits she has very little interest in modern dramas.

"With the rise of Netflix and Amazon we’re seeing some strong female characters and female stories on streaming services; I don’t know about films as much," she tells the publication. "I don’t really do films set in the modern day because the female characters nearly always get raped.

"I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I’ve always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces. There's been some improvement. I’m suddenly being sent scripts with present-day women who aren’t raped in the first five pages, and aren’t simply there to be the loving girlfriend or wife."