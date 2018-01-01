The Post ban lifted in Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has overturned a screening ban on Steven Spielberg's new movie The Post.

The film, which chronicles the The Washington Post and The New York Times' publication of the Pentagon Papers in 1971, was scheduled to debut in Beirut this week (begs15Jan18), but it was pulled from cinemas by members of the Censorship Committee of the General Security Directorate.

However, the matter was turned over to officials at Lebanon's Ministry of Interior and Municipalities and on Wednesday (17Jan18) Hariri chose to "overrule and reverse" the ban and authorise the movie to be released. The movie will be screened from Thursday (18Jan18).

"We are glad and pleased that justice, reason and love of cinema has prevailed and we thank everyone involved in the strong lobbying done to clear out an injustice," Carlo Vincenti, marketing manager at regional distributor Italia Films, says.

According to a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg was put on a "boycott" list because of his Holocaust film Schindler's List, which was partially shot in Jerusalem. The filmmaker, who is Jewish, was also blacklisted for giving a $1 million (GBP722,800) donation to relief efforts in Israel during the country's war with Lebanon's Hezbollah group in 2006, according to the Washington Post.

Spielberg has yet to comment on the initial ban. His past films, including The BFG and Bridge of Spies, were released in the country.

In May (17), Israeli actress Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was banned from release, while Daniel Radcliffe's Jungle was also pulled in December (17), because it was based on the autobiography of Israeli citizen Yossi Ghinsberg.