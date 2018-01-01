NEWS Lamar Odom: 'Khloe Kardashian will make a good mother' Newsdesk Share with :







Lamar Odom is "happy" for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, and thinks the reality star will be a "good mother".



The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was married to Lamar from 2009 to 2016, although they split in December 2014. It was Lamar's 2015 collapse at a Las Vegas brothel and subsequent fight for his life that delayed their divorce, but the former pair eventually made their break-up official in December 2016.



Now both have moved on with their lives, with Lamar asked what he thought about the news of Khloe and Tristan starting a family together in a promo from an upcoming episode of new BET show Mancave.



"Her having a baby? I’m happy for her," he said. "She took care of me, she’ll be a good mother. For real. She’s a great woman."



Calling Khloe his "shawty", Lamar added that he still has her initials tattooed on him, but added that he's well aware the relationship is well and truly over.



"I still got (her) name still on me - I mean, her initials still on me. For no reason. I understand when it’s over, it’s over," he said, before joking: "When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that."



Khloe previously revealed that during her marriage to Lamar, when she claimed she was undergoing fertility treatment in a bid to have a baby with Lamar, she had actually been faking it.



"I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest," she previously admitted during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "So I just kept pretending I was doing it."



Lamar isn't the only one of Khloe's exes to offer her his best wishes on her pregnancy. Rapper French Montana, who Khloe dated in 2014 following her split from Lamar, recently told paparazzi outside a nightclub in Los Angeles that he was happy for his former love to become a first-time mother.



"I love it," he said as he exited Poppy in West Hollywood in a video obtained by TMZ, and then nodded when asked if he was excited for Khloe.

