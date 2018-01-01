Jessica Chastain thrilled to reunite with Octavia Spencer on holiday comedy

Jessica Chastain has been "waiting for five years" to find a project which would reunite her with her The Help co-star Octavia Spencer.

The actresses, who co-starred in the 2011 drama, will team up once again for a holiday comedy about two women who have to fight the winter elements to get home in time for Christmas.

Jessica wrote the treatment with Kelly Carmichael, and they will both produce the project through Jessica's Freckle Films company, where Kelly works as president of production and development.

After the news was announced on Wednesday (17Jan18), the Zero Dark Thirty star took to Twitter to share an article about the project and gush about their reunion.

"I've been waiting 5 years for this reunion. Love you @octaviaspencer," she tweeted with a heart emoji, and Octavia replied, "@jes_chastain thanks for making it happen, mama!!!!!!"

Jessica then responded with a series of heart emojis.

The movie became subject to a bidding war, and Universal Pictures won over Fox and Paramount, according to Variety. Peter Chiarelli, who wrote The Proposal, Now You See Me 2, and Crazy Rich Asians, has been hired to write the script from Jessica and Kelly's concept. Other producers will include Maven Pictures, Celine Rattray, and Trudie Styler.

The project will reportedly be in the same vein as 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which starred John Candy and Steve Martin as two men trying to make it home for Thanksgiving, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy will mark a departure for Jessica and Octavia who have made their names in dramas, earning nominations this awards season for their performances in Molly's Game and The Shape of Water, respectively.

They have both been nominated for Oscars twice during their career. They went head-to-head for the Best Supporting Actress prize for The Help, and Octavia emerged victoriously. The 2018 Oscar nominations are to be announced on Tuesday (23Jan18).