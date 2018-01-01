Chrissy Teigen and John Legend keeping baby gender a secret

Pregnant model Chrissy Teigen is desperately trying to keep her unborn child's gender a secret at the request of her husband, John Legend.

The couple is expecting a sibling for daughter Luna, who will turn two in April (18), and singer John has suggested they limit the number of people they share the baby's sex with for the time being.

The mother-to-be agreed, but the excited star is struggling not to shout it out to the world, because chatty Chrissy is known for freely sharing details about their lives on social media.

"I share everything that I want to say it so badly, too (sic)," she told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "John's like, 'No, let's have something for us.'"

Chrissy, who has been open about her fertility struggles in the past, then joked about blurting out the baby's sex on a U.S. talk show, adding, "I'll tell you later. Maybe I'll just randomly say it on Live (With Kelly and Ryan) tomorrow."

The 32-year-old is continuing to film episodes of U.S. TV show Lip Sync Battle, which she co-hosts, while she prepares to welcome her second child, and she is really having fun sharing her pregnancy joy with fans.

She continued, "I was pregnant a couple seasons ago, too, and if anything, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh! Are people even going to want to watch me dance around with this baby inside me?' But, yeah, apparently they do. So, it's fun."

"But, actually, it's nice," she added. "I have more energy pregnant then I do (when I'm) not pregnant."