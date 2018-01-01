Kim Kardashian's baby momma was gestational carrier

Kim Kardashian has cleared up the mystery surrounding her new baby's conception, revealing the woman who carried the little girl to term wasn't just a surrogate.

The reality TV star's third child was born on Monday (15Jan18) and now Kim has taken to her blog to fill in the blanks about her decision not to become pregnant.

The 37-year-old tells fans she was advised not to conceive again after two high-risk pregnancies, explaining: "Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own."

So Kim and her husband Kanye West set out to find a "gestational carrier".

"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier," she continues. "Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.

"A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's."

And clearing up rumours suggesting Kylie Jenner was sister Kim's surrogate, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals she picked someone she didn't know to carry her child, and agonized throughout the pregnancy, adding: "People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint."