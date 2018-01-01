Star Wars: The Last Jedi leads 2018 Empire Awards nominations

Star Wars: The Last Jedi looks set to dominate at the 2018 Empire Awards after scoring nine nominations.

The second film in the latest Star Wars trilogy will compete for Best Film, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects at the British film awards ceremony, while castmates Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran are up for Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Female Newcomer, respectively, and Rian Johnson is also nominated for Best Director.

The Last Jedi's rivals in the Best Film category are Get Out, Call Me By Your Name, Thor: Ragnarok, and Wonder Woman, while Rian is battling Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) to be named top director.

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast) are the other Best Actress nominees, while Hugh Jackman (Logan) Andy Serkis (War for the Planet Of the Apes), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), and Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) received nods for Best Actor.

Josh O'Connor, the star of acclaimed British coming-of-age drama God's Own Country, is up for Best Male Newcomer, alongside Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Dunkirk's Fionn Whitehead.

Nominated alongside Kelly Marie Tran for the equivalent female prize are Dafne Keen (Logan), Emily Beecham (Daphne), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok).

Meanwhile, The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith are among the nominees in the TV acting categories, with Big Little Lies co-stars and producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Dan Stevens (Legion) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) also up for television prizes.

The awards bash will take place at London's Roundhouse on 18 March (18).

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Film:

Get Out

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Call Me By Your Name

Thor: Ragnarok

Wonder Woman

Best Director:

Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Edgar Wright, Baby Driver

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

Best Male Newcomer:

Josh O'Connor, God's Own Country

Fionn Whitehead, Dunkirk

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Female Newcomer:

Dafne Keen, Logan

Emily Beecham, Daphne

Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth

Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok

Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Actress:

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Emma Watson, Beauty And The Beast

Best Actor:

John Boyega, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Hugh Jackman, Logan

Andy Serkis, War For The Planet Of The Apes

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Screenplay:

God's Own Country

Call Me By Your Name

The Death Of Stalin

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Get Out

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy:

Logan

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wonder Woman

Thor: Ragnarok

Blade Runner 2049

Best British Film:

God's Own Country

The Death Of Stalin

Dunkirk

The Darkest Hour

Paddington 2

Best Horror:

Mother!

The Autopsy Of Jane Doe

Get Out

It

Split

Best Documentary:

I Called Him Morgan

City Of Ghosts

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

I Am Not Your Negro

Best Comedy:

Toni Erdmann

The Death Of Stalin

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

Best Thriller:

Baby Driver

John Wick: Chapter 2

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The Handmaiden

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Film:

The Lego Batman Movie

My Life As A Courgette

The Red Turtle

Coco

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Best Soundtrack:

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Baby Driver

Logan Lucky

Beauty And The Beast

Call Me By Your Name

Best Costume Design:

The Greatest Showman

The Death Of Stalin

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Visual Effects:

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Thor: Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ghost In The Shell

Best Make-up And Hairstyling:

Murder On The Orient Express

The Greatest Showman

Beauty And The Beast

Thor: Ragnarok

Ghost In The Shell

Best TV Series:

The Handmaid's Tale

Big Little Lies

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

The Crown

Stranger Things 2

Best TV Actress:

Claire Foy, The Crown

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things 2

Best TV Actor:

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

Matt Smith, The Crown

Jason Isaacs, Star Trek: Discovery

Dan Stevens, Legion