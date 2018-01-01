Star Wars: The Last Jedi leads 2018 Empire Awards nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
Star Wars: The Last Jedi looks set to dominate at the 2018 Empire Awards after scoring nine nominations.
The second film in the latest Star Wars trilogy will compete for Best Film, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects at the British film awards ceremony, while castmates Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran are up for Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Female Newcomer, respectively, and Rian Johnson is also nominated for Best Director.
The Last Jedi's rivals in the Best Film category are Get Out, Call Me By Your Name, Thor: Ragnarok, and Wonder Woman, while Rian is battling Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) to be named top director.
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast) are the other Best Actress nominees, while Hugh Jackman (Logan) Andy Serkis (War for the Planet Of the Apes), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), and Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) received nods for Best Actor.
Josh O'Connor, the star of acclaimed British coming-of-age drama God's Own Country, is up for Best Male Newcomer, alongside Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Dunkirk's Fionn Whitehead.
Nominated alongside Kelly Marie Tran for the equivalent female prize are Dafne Keen (Logan), Emily Beecham (Daphne), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok).
Meanwhile, The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith are among the nominees in the TV acting categories, with Big Little Lies co-stars and producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Dan Stevens (Legion) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) also up for television prizes.
The awards bash will take place at London's Roundhouse on 18 March (18).
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Film:
Get Out
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Call Me By Your Name
Thor: Ragnarok
Wonder Woman
Best Director:
Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Edgar Wright, Baby Driver
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman
Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok
Best Male Newcomer:
Josh O'Connor, God's Own Country
Fionn Whitehead, Dunkirk
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Best Female Newcomer:
Dafne Keen, Logan
Emily Beecham, Daphne
Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth
Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok
Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Actress:
Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Emma Watson, Beauty And The Beast
Best Actor:
John Boyega, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Hugh Jackman, Logan
Andy Serkis, War For The Planet Of The Apes
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Screenplay:
God's Own Country
Call Me By Your Name
The Death Of Stalin
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Get Out
Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy:
Logan
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Wonder Woman
Thor: Ragnarok
Blade Runner 2049
Best British Film:
God's Own Country
The Death Of Stalin
Dunkirk
The Darkest Hour
Paddington 2
Best Horror:
Mother!
The Autopsy Of Jane Doe
Get Out
It
Split
Best Documentary:
I Called Him Morgan
City Of Ghosts
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
I Am Not Your Negro
Best Comedy:
Toni Erdmann
The Death Of Stalin
The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
Best Thriller:
Baby Driver
John Wick: Chapter 2
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
The Handmaiden
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Film:
The Lego Batman Movie
My Life As A Courgette
The Red Turtle
Coco
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Best Soundtrack:
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Baby Driver
Logan Lucky
Beauty And The Beast
Call Me By Your Name
Best Costume Design:
The Greatest Showman
The Death Of Stalin
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Production Design:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects:
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Thor: Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Ghost In The Shell
Best Make-up And Hairstyling:
Murder On The Orient Express
The Greatest Showman
Beauty And The Beast
Thor: Ragnarok
Ghost In The Shell
Best TV Series:
The Handmaid's Tale
Big Little Lies
Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
The Crown
Stranger Things 2
Best TV Actress:
Claire Foy, The Crown
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things 2
Best TV Actor:
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
Matt Smith, The Crown
Jason Isaacs, Star Trek: Discovery
Dan Stevens, Legion