Rachel Brosnahan: 'I've struggled with Woody Allen film decision for two years'

Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan has become the latest actress to offer up her regret about working with director Woody Allen.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 27, teamed up with Woody for Amazon's 2016 series Crisis in Six Scenes and admits she has struggled with her involvement on the show ever since, thanks to ongoing sexual assault allegations against the filmmaker made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, her brother Ronan, and mum Mia Farrow.

"I had a great experience working on that project," Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter, "but I do have to take this opportunity to say that, for me, I have really struggled with the decision to do that project for a long time.

"Honestly, it’s the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately. And while I can’t take it back, it’s important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview."

Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig and Rebecca Hall have also recently gone public with their regrets about working with Woody Allen and vowed never to work with him again.

Hall, who teamed up with the director for Vicky Cristina Barcelona and new film A Rainy Day in New York, has donated her salary from her latest movie to the Time's Up anti-harassment movement.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday (12Jan18) to explain she now regrets signing on to star in A Rainy Day in New York and admits she feels terrible about agreeing to work with Woody after his estranged daughter accused him of molesting her.

Allen has insisted once again he never molested his adopted daughter following her first televised interview over the claims.

In the early '90s, Dylan's mother Mia Farrow accused her ex-partner of allegedly abusing Dylan, who was seven at the time. The filmmaker has always denied the allegations and has never been charged with a crime.

The accusations have continued to hit headlines ever since Dylan publicly renewed the claims in 2014, especially recently, when Dylan began calling out actors supporting the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, which tackles sexual abuse and harassment, despite appearing in Allen's movies.

Her first televised interview about the claims aired on CBS This Morning on Thursday (18Jan18), and Allen responded with a statement to CBS News, stating that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by two organisations for months and they concluded no molestation had taken place and suggested Dylan was coached by her mother to tell the story.

"Dylan's older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that - relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator," he said. "It seems to have worked - and, sadly, I'm sure Dylan truly believes what she says.

"But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter - as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago."