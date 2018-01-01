Mosaic changed the way Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund worked

Actors Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund had just a week to memorise their 500-page scripts for interactive murder mystery series Mosaic.

The pair star in producer/director Steven Soderbergh's new six-part miniseries, which will premiere in the U.S. on Monday (22Jan18) and air on consecutive nights.

The TV show is also being released via a mobile app of the same name, which allows viewers to get involved by choosing to explore the story from different characters' perspectives.

Sharon was enthralled by the idea of the project from the start, and jumped at the chance to work with Soderbergh.

"I think Steven Soderbergh is such a genius and he's always so ahead of everything," she gushed on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

However, the 59-year-old had to adapt to a unique way of working as she and her castmates weren't given much time to prepare for the intense 10-week shoot.

"We got the script only a week before, so we were kind of not knowing really what was going to happen," Sharon explained. "We knew it was something interesting, this branching narrative that you can get on your phone... so, because it's a murder mystery, the audience becomes the detective, and you kind of help solve the crime. It's so cool."

"The script ended up being 500 pages," she continued, "so we had a lot more work to do, because each thing there's a little bit different nuance in our reactions compared to whose perspective you're watching it from (sic)."

TRON: Legacy star Garrett insists it was a "no-brainer" to work with Soderbergh on the technologically-advanced series, adding, "It was something unlike we'd ever experienced before."

With so many scenarios to shoot, castmembers also had to ensure they nailed each scene: "Everybody came to set every day so prepared, because we did shoot about 500 pages in about 10 weeks," Garrett said, as Sharon added, "We only did one or two takes, so you had to come super prepared."

Sharon was so impressed by the finished product, she recently gathered her friends to enjoy the series via the app - and 48 hours quickly passed by.

"I lost two days of my life watching this app," she laughed during The Hollywood Reporter's TV Talks series in New York on Tuesday (16Jan18). "If you get in, you can't get out. Watching Mosaic is a little like joining the mob - there's no coming back!"