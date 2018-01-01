Stanley Tucci signs up for A Private War

Actor Stanley Tucci is stepping into the frame to star in an upcoming biopic about late war reporter Marie Colvin.

Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike previously signed on to portray the famed fearless journalist in A Private War, opposite Jamie Dornan as photographer Paul Conroy, and Tucci has since jumped onboard the project, according to Variety.com.

Further details about The Hunger Games star's role have yet to be released, but he joins a cast which also includes The Night Manager's Tom Hollander.

The film, directed by Matthew Heineman, is currently in production in Jordan, having already shot scenes in Colvin's hometown of London.

A Private War is based on a 2012 Vanity Fair article by Marie Brenner, who explored the foreign correspondent's life on the front lines of various conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria.

Colvin, who had to wear an eyepatch after losing her left eye to shrapnel in Sri Lanka, was killed in Syria in February, 2012 after illegally crossing into the country on the back of a motorbike to cover the Syrian Civil War.

The movie isn't the only Colvin biopic in the works - filmmaker Tobias Lindholm is developing his own version of her life story, one that has been giving the backing of her family.

Oscar-nominated producer John Smithson is also attached to the drama, which he has been working on for four years.

"It's been painstaking research," he told Deadline.com last summer (17). "We are making this with (the) full support of Marie's sister Cat and her family. They want to work with something that they say reflects the incredible complex person that Marie was."