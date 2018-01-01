Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner score victory in Blac Chyna lawsuit

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have won big in the legal battle against Blac Chyna after a judge tentatively dismissed her lawsuit against them.

Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with former fiance Rob Kardashian, launched legal action against Rob, his sister Kim and their mother Kris, claiming that they deliberately sabotaged reality show Rob & Chyna, meaning it wasn't picked up for a second season.

Shawn Holley and Patricia Millet, lawyers for Kim and Kris requested the lawsuit be thrown out, claiming that Chyna was responsible for the cancellation of the E! series once she got a restraining order against Rob, banning him from coming near her.

At a hearing on Thursday (18Jan18), Judge Randolph M. Hammock sustained their calls for dismissal and said, "There was no enforceable contract to have a second season. When there's no contract, Blac Chyna did not have a right to have a second season."

The ruling is tentative as Chyna's attorneys Lisa Bloom and Vanessa Hooker were granted a chance to amend their complaints in the lawsuit, which they can present in court at a later date.

"This was their attempt to have some of the issues dismissed because they alleged we didn't properly plead them," Bloom told reporters afterwards, according to People. "So the judge gave us leave to amend, which means the judge is allowing us to do another version of the complaint to add some allegations. (The Kardashians) will then probably come back and say it's still not sufficient and we'll probably be back and argue it again."

Millet told reporters that she doesn't think Chyna's team, who are still suing Rob, "can fix it".

Kim's legal victory came the same day she delivered a shocking clapback to her sister Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom on Twitter. In an interview, Lamar said he knew his marriage to Khloe was over when she was on "her second or third" basketball player, and Kim shared the quotes and replied, "Or second or third brothel."

Kim was referring to Lamar's infidelity during his marriage, and the time he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015.