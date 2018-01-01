Dylan O'Brien has 'mixed emotions' about Maze Runner conclusion

Dylan O'Brien is relieved to have finished working on the Maze Runner movie franchise, after his serious head injury "tainted" his experience in the films.

The 26-year-old actor was hospitalised with "severe injuries" including multiple broken bones, concussion, facial fracture, and lacerations in 2016 after a vehicle stunt went wrong while he was shooting Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Now back to full health, and promoting the third installment, due to hit cinemas later this month, Dylan has admitted he has a mixture of emotions about the franchise which made his name coming to an end.

"It's a mixture of emotions for me. It means a lot to me to be able to finish the film and finish the trilogy," he told USA Today. "The trilogy always meant the world to me and always will. And all these people will too.

"What happened (the injury), it tainted that for a while. And it wasn't right. So it's amazing, two years later almost, that we've completed it. I don't know, it's a trip."

He spent six months recovering following the injury, and production on the movie was postponed. He resumed filming alongside co-stars including Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ki Hong Lee in South Africa in March 2017, and feels more than a little proud now that the movie, and the franchise, has come to its conclusion.

"It does flood me with this prideful kind of feeling. Like I conquered something," he smiled. "It just feels so right. I would never have been okay with how we left off. This is how I would have felt best, actually finishing it. And on the most positive note, which is how we started it."

Maze Runner: The Death Cure will hit theatres from 26 January (18).