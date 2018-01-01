Russell Brand launches petition to help homeless displaced by royal wedding

Russell Brand has launched a petition demanding politicians take action to help homeless people displaced by Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

The British funnyman and activist wants council officials in Slough, England, which borders Windsor, where the royal couple will be married, to create a new homeless shelter in the town as a "wedding gift" to the royal couple.

Russell, 42, launched his petition, which had already gained 15,000 signatures by Friday (19Jan18), after Windsor council leader Simon Dudley wrote to the police asking them to deal harshly with the homeless to clear the town's streets before the wedding.

In a video posted on YouTube the Get Him to the Greek star compared Dudley's demands to "genocide" and added that harsh treatment of the homeless affects staff at a charity he works with, Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC).

He then called on council officials to give the charity a new building to use as a shelter and hub for the less fortunate.

"I'm suggesting that as a wedding present to Prince Harry and Meghan we encourage - insist - push Slough Council to donate a building to SHOC.

"The building already exists, all they have to do it sign a little bit of paper and the building can be used by SHOC to help the homeless that will be affected by this royal wedding, and they're already bl**dy homeless. I mean things aren't great right now."

In his petition, Russell wrote that the donation of the building would be a "great gift" for the couple. SHOC staff have worked from temporary premises for the last three months.

He also wrote that Slough council officials donation of the building would act as a "rebuke" to the Windsor council leader and claimed all they had to do was sign a "change of use" form allowing staff to use an existing empty property.

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding will take place at Windsor Castle, St George's Chapel on 19 May (18).