Jamie Dornan struggled through Fifty Shades beach scene in jelly sandals

Jamie Dornan had to wear unsightly jelly sandals to protect his feet while filming a steamy beach scene in his new movie Fifty Shades Freed.

The Irish actor's topless appearance in the trailer for the third movie in the erotic thriller franchise has left fans hot under the collar.

However, he has now revealed that filming the scene, in which his character Christian Grey walks out of the sea and approaches love interest Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), wasn't actually a glamorous experience.

"What you can't see is that it was pebbly and I couldn't walk on it," he told chat show host Graham Norton in an interview due to air in the U.K. on Friday night (19Jan18). "The beach was only semi-closed and there were lots of people taking photos as I struggled up the beach. It was so not cool. They even put down a piece of carpet for me to walk on but I still struggled. In the end, I had to wear a pair of jelly sandals and no one looks sexy in those!"

The star then explained that even his sex scenes in the movie weren't very erotic, as he had to wear a second-hand modesty pouch.

"On set, I wore a wee pouch to keep everything in," the 35-year-old said. "I was given a selection - for size I guess - and when I found one that fitted I took it off and noticed inside a label that said, 'Inmate number three' - clearly it had been worn before! I just had to grin and bear it."

During the interview, Jamie also revealed that although he's now a Hollywood heartthrob, in his teenage years he was a late bloomer - and even resorted to gluing hair onto his private parts at one stage in a bid to look older.

He confessed, "I was quite small and wasn't hairy at all - I was 15 and looked seven. On one particular day, I was in an amateur drama play and was going to a party after. For my role, I had bits of a black wig glued to my face for a beard and I decided to keep it for the party so I would look older. I also decided to cut up the rest of wig and glue it to my private parts just in case I got lucky.

"I didn't get lucky and removing the bits of wig ripped out the very small amount of natural hair I had down there. It was a physically and emotionally painful experience!"

Fifty Shades Freed hits cinemas from 9 February (18).