Jessica Chastain requested SNL hosting tips from Gal Gadot and Amy Schumer

Jessica Chastain has sought out Gal Gadot and Amy Schumer for tips on hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Molly's Game actress has been tapped to present the next episode on Saturday (20Jan18), with YouTube star Troye Sivan as the musical guest.

Jessica made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night and divulged that she was "so nervous" about the live gig but had spoken to some previous celebrity hosts for their advice on helming the comedy show.

"I've gotten some advice from Sam Rockwell, Gal Gadot and Amy Schumer. Gal said that it should be fun for me because English is my first language," she shared. "Amy was so sweet, she said, 'Just make sure you play everything super serious, like your life depends on it.' And Sam Rockwell said to make sure I drank water and stayed hydrated."

While Jessica always appears composed when posing on the red carpet at Hollywood events, she admitted that she will sometimes crumble when put under pressure or when meeting certain celebrities. For instance, she "blacked out" when she met Oprah Winfrey for the first time and now recalls little of their conversation.

"(It didn't go well) because I started crying. I'm such a loser," the 40-year-old said. "She goes, 'Hello, nice to meet you.' And I just started crying and I said, 'You raised me.' Yeah, because I'm super cool. I kind of blacked out after that moment."

Following her chat, Jessica and Jimmy spoke about Time's Up, the Hollywood-backed movement promoting safety and equality for women across all industries. To illustrate how female characters are often underwritten in the scripts she receives, the actress and Jimmy swapped genders as they read scenes from a romantic comedy and an action film.