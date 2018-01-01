Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name baby girl Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their newborn daughter after the rapper's native Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago West was born via surrogate on Monday (15Jan18), and joins the couple's daughter North, four, and son Saint, two.

Kim announced the baby's birth on her app on Tuesday, stating, "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

She has since posted more details about her decision not to go through with another high-risk pregnancy, explaining: "Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own."

So she and Kanye set out to find a "gestational carrier".

"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier," she continued. "Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.

"A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's."

Meanwhile, sources tell The Blast Kim and Kanye left the decision to name their little girl Chicago so late, the new moniker didn't make it onto the baby's birth certificate, which was filed with the Los Angeles County vital records office.

The parents will now have to file a supplemental name report to add to the birth certificate, according to the outlet.