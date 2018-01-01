Margot Robbie's painkiller mix-up left her high for awful audition

Margot Robbie was left panicking before a driving test years ago when she realised she was high on painkillers.

The Suicide Squad star mixed up her medications after a minor surgery and hit the studio for a screen test feeling more than a little out of sorts.

The Australian recalls, "I had this really small, day surgery the day before a big audition that I really wanted the role for (sic). I was in so much pain that my friend, who just had a root canal, gave me his painkillers and said, 'You'll be fine'.

"It was Percocet, which I'd never heard of. I thought it was like Panadol, which is like Tylenol; not a big deal. He said, 'Here, take two', which I thought meant take two as the dosage but really he meant take two just in case you need more.

"I wake up getting ready for this audition and don't have time to eat breakfast and on an empty stomach I have two Percocets for the first time ever! I'm driving to the audition and suddenly I'm like, 'Oh my God, what a lovely day it is!' I've got one hand out the window. I was off my head!"

The audition did not go well and then The Wolf of Wall Street star remembered she was taking her driving test hours later.

"I knew I was not OK to do a driver's test," she adds. "Fortunately my friend was working at Sony (studios) near the audition and I ran to her (and said), 'Can you give me food or something. I think I'm high, help me!'"