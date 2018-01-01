Hugh Jackman broke skin cancer stitches hitting the high notes on The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman landed in trouble with his skin cancer specialist for singing during a read through for The Greatest Showman.

The Australian song and dance man had just undergone minor surgery on his nose and his doctor told him that hitting the high notes would break the stitches, so Hugh hired a singer to double for him at the first rehearsal.

"We did about four workshops and the last workshop had about 60 people and every single one of them was, like, super, super high up and they'd say yes or no to the movie," he recalled during an appearance on The View on Friday. "It took eight months to get all those people in that room.

"Finally we were there and the day before I found out that I'd had a skin cancer on my nose... and that I had to get it taken out right there and then. I got it taken out and I was back to rehearsal.

"I told the director, 'My doctor says I can't sing...', and on the day I told everyone I had a guy to sing for me and to make it really clear that I would have been singing, I would stand next to him when he sang."

Hugh admitted he managed to keep his mouth shut until the last number, when he decided to show the money men and executives what they'd come to see.

"I thought, 'I'll sing the first line - it's quiet, I'll sing the second line...' and then the music just took over," he explains.

Showing footage from the workshop on the show, the actor then said, "Fast forward to the very end... there was blood and I went straight back to my surgeon and he said, 'You sang?' And I said, 'Maybe a little bit...' I had broken the stitches, which he had to re-put (sic). It was worth it."