Lily James: 'Mamma Mia! 2 was one of the greatest experiences of my life'

Lily James has branded filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again "one of the greatest experiences of my life".

The Cinderella actress is one of the new actors who have joined the franchise for the sequel to the 2008 hit musical. In the follow-up, Amanda Seyfried's Sophie learns about her mum Donna's past while she is expecting her own child, and Lily plays the younger version of Meryl Streep's Donna.

The British star isn't allowed to go into detail about the film, but she couldn't help but gush about the production during an interview with BBC News.

"All I can really say is I had one of the greatest experiences of my life," she said. "With Mamma Mia all the old cast are back, so I'm working with actors who are Oscar winners, it's sort of mind-blowing and I'm very excited and grateful about that."

It also helps that the 28-year-old is a big fan of ABBA, whose songs are used in the musical, with her citing Chiquitita and Super Trouper as some of her favourites.

"The music is wonderful, there are new songs which are going to be huge hits, and there are old songs which are back again," she added.

The Darkest Hour actress documented the production her Instagram account throughout 2017 and, at the start of December, she shared a picture of her stood besides the film's clapperboard to mark the end of filming.

"That . Is . A . WRAP. This was the happiest most wonderful job. I loved it all. And everyone. Big up mamma Mia 2. Crew . Cast. Abba ! Love you #mammamia2," she wrote.

Lily joins returning cast members such as Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski and Julie Walters.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is set to be released in July (18).