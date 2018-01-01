Khloe Kardashian struggling to pick a baby name

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is struggling to think of names for her baby.

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson in March (18) but has now admitted that she still hasn't settled on a moniker for the tot.

"I can't wait to see what @khloekardashian names her baby!" a fan tweeted to Khloe on Friday (19Jan18).

To which the mother-to-be replied: "Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby."

Khloe also threw her support behind her older sister Kim Kardashian, who announced earlier on Friday that she and husband Kanye West had named their new baby girl Chicago.

"I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name, hey Chi," she wrote alongside Kim's tweet revealing the name.

Khloe also told her fans that the baby's nickname was pronounced as "shy".

The reality star shared her pregnancy news in December with a black and white snap of her baby bump on Instagram.

And Khloe previously explained she would honour her partner, who is already a father to 13-month-old son Prince Oliver, if the baby is a boy.

"I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior - Tristan Jr.," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show earlier this month (Jan18).

It's rumoured that the gender reveal will happen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but multiple sources have previously confirmed to People that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

On Monday (15Jan18), fans got to see the moment Khloe and Tristan told their nearest and dearest that they were starting a family together.

After gathering everyone for a barbecue, Tristan said: "I think it's perfect timing that my family's here and all your family's here to unite as one. And we have an announcement. KoKo, wanna throw the hammer down?"

"We're having a baby!" said Khloe excitedly, before being congratulated with hugs and kisses by her sisters, mother Kris Jenner, and friends.