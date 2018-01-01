Darren Criss engaged to long-time girlfriend

Darren Criss is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Mia Swier.

The 30-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram and Twitter on Friday (19Jan18).

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together," Criss wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple embracing. "And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage (sic)."

It's not known when The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star popped the question.

But Swier wasn't sporting an engagement ring when they stepped out together at the Los Angeles premiere of the FX series in Hollywood on 8 January.

Swier attended New York University's Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production and has worked for networks such as Fox and Showtime.

It's been an extraordinary 2018 so far for singer and actor Criss, who has been gaining rave reviews for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered famed fashion designer, Gianni Versace, in 1997.

The Versace family have distanced themselves from Ryan Murphy's TV show, which features an all-star cast including Edgar Ramirez as the late Italian designer, Oscar winner Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin as Versace's boyfriend Antonio D'Amico.