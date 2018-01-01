Nicole Kidman wants to work with both male and female directors

Nicole Kidman is not turning her back on male directors, she just wants to find more balance.

The Aussie native has been passionate about shooting projects with female filmmakers and crew over the last few years, including being directed by Sofia Coppola in The Beguiled and starring in Jane Campion’s Top Of The Lake.

Nicole also co-executive produced Golden Globe and Emmy-winning TV show Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon and she’ll next be working with director Karyn Kusama on crime drama Destroyer.

“Part of my job now is to pass it on and give back and help create opportunities for the next generation that’s coming,” Nicole mused to W magazine. “That’s part of my desire now, particularly with female directors, female DPs (director of photography), because there isn’t enough female DPs.

“And it’s not to say that I don’t love working with male directors, because there’s times when I love being viewed through that male lens and interpreted that way. But I just want it to be balanced.”

She adds that she’s fully committed to “walking the talk” of working with more women.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner further shared that her role in Destroyer is “pretty out-there” and she’s just hoping she can pull it off.

“But I was so happy to do the camera test the other day, because there was a female first AD, a female DP, and the female director,” she smiled. “And I went, ‘Good. Okay, it’s shifting. The needle’s shifting a little bit.’ So I’m happy to be able to put whatever power I have right now behind that cause.”