Sam Claflin once chugged foul cocktail as a dare







Sam Claflin worried he would get ill after chugging back a disgusting combination of liquids as a dare.



The British actor is fast becoming a Hollywood favourite, having starred as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games franchise and Philip Swift in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.



While he takes his work seriously, Sam is up for the odd dare, and pulled off a particularly gross one a couple of years back.



"Once, when I was drunk, my little brother went into my fridge and chose a collection of dips and sauces and liquids and poured them all into a pint, and said, 'Dare you to drink this.' I drank it,” he recalled to Empire magazine. “He had to call me the next morning to check I was still alive."



Of late, Sam has appeared in movies such as My Cousin Rachel alongside Rachel Weisz and in Their Finest with Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy. Yet, the only time he’s been truly starstruck was when he encountered Victoria and David Beckham at an A-list event.



"My agent said, 'Oh, David's here.' And I turned around and there were David and Victoria Beckham. And that was the moment. Them as a couple is just everything to me because I was obsessed with David Beckham as a footballer, and with the Spice Girls, too. I was too nervous to even be introduced," the 31-year-old shared.



Sam married Transformers: The Last Knight actress Laura Haddock in 2013, with the couple currently expecting their second child – but the actor was convinced he would tie the knot with a specific Baywatch beauty when he was a boy.



"I was completely obsessed (with Pamela Anderson). She was the love of my life. I even had a picture of her on my bedside table that I'd kiss before I went to bed, in the hope that one day we would be wed," he laughed.

